Waterfowl Season Public Hearings, March 14 & 16

Public hearings on the status of migratory game bird populations and proposed 2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons for the interior zone of Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont will be held Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16.

The annual Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board informational hearings will be held from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. on March 14 and March 16, 2023. The meetings will be held jointly by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). Information to attend the hearings is as follows:

Tuesday, March 14, 6:30-9:00 p.m. (in person only) Ticonderoga Fish and Game Club, County Route 56, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 (Across from Reale Construction)

Thursday, March 16, 6:30-9:00 p.m. (in person only) Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452-4695. (To be held in the Act 250 conference room)

Waterfowl and webless migratory game bird hunters are asked to attend one of the hearings to share their preferences for season dates and bag limits as well as to provide any data to support their preferences.

Under Federal regulations, waterfowl seasons, bag limits, and shooting hours in the Lake Champlain Zone must be uniform throughout the entire zone. Waterfowl seasons in New York’s portion of the Lake Champlain Zone must be identical to the waterfowl season in Vermont’s portion of the Zone.

The proposed 2023 migratory bird hunting seasons are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website by typing “Board Rules” in the search window. A video explaining the proposal will be available on the website after the hearings. Comments may be provided until March 31 by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.

Comments received, as well as input and recommendations from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, will be reviewed by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board in making final 2023 hunting season decisions.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available at the meetings on request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please send an e-mail to: Andrew.Bouton@vermont.gov.