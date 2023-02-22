Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition (MARC) Urges Beneficiaries to Support Legislative Reforms to Improve Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Program

New website seeks to gather and share stories of individuals negatively impacted by the Medicare Secondary Payer program

Established in 2008 with a mission to improve the Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) program, the Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition (MARC) has unveiled a new website aimed at improving their critically important work. The new website begins a new era for MARC with a focus on sharing stories from Medicare beneficiaries who have run into coverage issues for necessary treatments due to the broken MSP program.

As part of this new effort, MARC is highlighting legislation to fix the MSP program, which often leaves Medicare beneficiaries without a clear path for how their medical expenses will be reimbursed. MARC's 2023 legislative priorities include passage of the Repair Abuse of MSP Payments (RAMP) Act and reform of the MSP Private Cause of Action law to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries can resolve their claims.

MARC has also been working to reform Medicare MSP policies that result in beneficiaries being wrongfully denied Medicare coverage that they have earned. "MARC will always give a voice to the people who have been negatively impacted by the Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) program and will continue to fight for this vulnerable population," said Ken Stoller, Assistant Vice President with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) and Vice Chair of MARC. "We are committed to educating policymakers on what can be done to address these issues and ensure Medicare beneficiaries everywhere are receiving the care and treatment they need. We hope to connect with real people who can share their real experiences to encourage legislative action."

MARC's "share your story" website feature which encourages Medicare beneficiaries to share their experiences about the failed MSP system can be found at https://marccoalition.com/share-your-story/.

About MARC:

MARC was formed in 2008 by industry leaders who saw a critical need to improve the failing Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) system. Since the Coalition's inception, MARC has been instrumental in achieving legislative and regulatory reform on important MSP issues. MARC strives to ensure that all stakeholders affected by the federal Secondary Payer law can work within an efficient and comprehensive statutory and regulatory system that provides timely resolution of disputes and the fair reimbursement of claims involving secondary payer issues.

