Reveal Acquires US-Based PartnerHacker to Bring "Nearbound" to the Market

The acquisition of the most influential partnerships media company marks a major milestone in Reveal's ambition to revolutionize B2B partnerships.

Paris, France February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, Reveal, a pioneering account mapping platform, announced the acquisition of PartnerHacker, the US-based leading media platform focused on the partnership ecosystem. The acquisition marks a major milestone in bringing Reveal’s new concept, “Nearbound,” to the market.

Founded in 2020, Reveal aims to revolutionize business-to-business (B2B) partnerships and introduce a new revenue channel: The Nearbound channel. Nearbound leverages the power of a company’s partner ecosystem to find leads. Reveal enables B2B companies to securely share customer information using Reveal’s software to help identify and collaborate on sales opportunities.

Reveal has seen tremendous success over the last two years – onboarding over 8,000 companies worldwide and closing a $50m Series A round led by Insight Partners in 2022.

PartnerHacker was founded in 2022 by Jared Fuller and Isaac Morehouse. It has rapidly become an influential media company distributing podcasts, newsletters, articles, books, and hosting events centered around the partnership ecosystem. The company has witnessed a growing demand for education and conversations about the partner ecosystem.

Within their first year, PartnerHacker grew their newsletter to over 5,000 subscribers, published a bestselling book – The PartnerHacker Handbook, and hosted PL[X] – the largest B2B partnerships event ever, with over 2,500 attendees.

The acquisition of PartnerHacker enables Reveal to strengthen its influence within the partnerships industry and to drive the Nearbound concept to market. PartnerHacker’s team will join the ranks of Reveal, with co-founders Jared Fuller and Isaac Morehouse joining the executive team at Reveal. Jared will be the Chief Ecosystem Officer, and Isaac will lead marketing as the Chief Market Officer.

While Reveal’s presence in Europe is strong, the acquisition will help leverage the ties that PartnerHacker has built in the US market. Reveal seeks to educate the B2B industry about the importance of Nearbound, and PartnerHacker will lead the charge.

When asked about the acquisition, PartnerHacker cofounder Jared Fuller said:

"We’re thrilled to combine Reveal’s software solution with PartnerHacker’s ability to drive conversations in the market. This is a new era for go-to-market. Outbound drove how companies targeted the market. Inbound drove how companies attracted the market. In the future, Nearbound will drive how companies partner with the market. This decade’s winners are driving revenue together with a Nearbound go-to-market motion, and we want to help them succeed.”

As the economy shrinks, businesses are looking for new ways to grow revenue. The partnerships ecosystem is an untapped potential that businesses need to survive.

When asked what prompted the deal, Simon Bouchez, Reveal’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are excited to bring PartnerHacker's expertise into our team to help unlock the potential of Nearbound. I really believe it is a framework the B2B world needs in order to thrive as the market declines.The shift in the market is real. Direct sales and marketing tactics are struggling, but there was no playbook for involving your partner ecosystem – until now."

Both companies will maintain independent branding and activities. Nearbound.com will host a joint project to get more resources into the hands of sales, marketing, and partnership leaders to educate them on how to incorporate Nearbound strategies into their outbound and inbound motions.

About Reveal

Reveal empowers B2B companies to leverage their partnerships for revenue growth. By securely sharing CRM intelligence, companies can instantly identify all business opportunities with their partners and generate more revenue, together. With Reveal, businesses generate better-qualified leads, increase win rates, reduce sales cycles, and grow deal sizes. Founded in 2020, Reveal is now trusted by 8,000+ businesses worldwide, such as Qualtrics, Tealium, Contentsquare, Sendoso, Smartrecruiters, Fullstory, and Vonage.

