Evolve Integrative Personal Training in Portland, OR brings the workout to you

The rain is moving in. COVID is still out there. It’s time to hunker down for the next eight months. How on earth does one stay fit and healthy in this environment?

EVOLVE Integrative Personal Training has created a business model that fits the Pacific Northwest winter perfectly. A team of personal trainers, nutrition specialists and private yoga instructors who will come to you!

Whether it’s in your home, office or apartment gym they bring the workout to you! We also train outside in your yard, a nearby park, your favorite trail, whatever suits your lifestyle and needs is the best place to train.

Evolve serves private individuals, couples and small groups in both a personal and corporate setting, offering everything from weight and resistance training, nutrition planning, private yoga instruction, even boxing lessons! Evolve also offers virtual workouts for clients across the country and when meeting in person is not feasible.

They craft highly personalized workout programs based on your individual needs, interests and strengths. The workouts then evolve as you do, so no two workouts are ever the same.

Launched in 2016 by Lisa Stein, Evolve has now grown to over $250,000 in annual revenue and a team of nine trainers and fitness experts. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please contact Lisa at 503-498-8845.

Media Contact

Company Name: EVOLVE Integrative Personal Training

Contact Person: Todd Stein

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8312471904

Address:1161 NW Overton St. Ste. 615

City: Portland

State: OR

Country: United States

Website: https://www.evolvetogetherpdx.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: How to Stay Fit and Fight the Winter Blues