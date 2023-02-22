Universal Renewables Announces Territory Expansion, Offering Rooftop Solar Solutions in the Northeast

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Renewables, an innovator in solar power solutions, announced today the expansion of its elevated rooftop racking solutions to commercial buildings in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Universal Renewable's revolutionary canopy systems can advance and accelerate clean energy development by providing a solution that increases the available area allowed for solar panels on crowded urban rooftops.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Universal Renewables offers building-specific design solutions that have demonstrated the ability to increase installed capacity by over 500%. The patented technology is designed to withstand wind loads of 135 mph. It is ideal for commercial rooftops where HVAC fans, plumbing vents, skylights, and other rooftop fixtures hinder traditional solar technologies such as flush-mount and ballasted systems.

"We are pleased to announce our expansion into the Northeast, especially the Boston and New York metropolitan markets, where we see a lot of opportunity to help businesses and municipalities realize their energy performance and conservation goals," says Mark Ballantine, President and Founder of Universal Renewables. "Until now, rooftop solar has not been economically viable for many commercial buildings, and in other cases, not physically possible without replacing entire rooftops. Not only does UR's elevated racking system increase the roof's capacity for solar panels, but it also means that you can access your roof and rooftop fixtures, like HVAC equipment, for servicing without disrupting a single solar panel."

Universal Renewables has over 45 rooftop solar installations in the DC area, with new projects awarded in Boston, New Jersey, and New York City. The elevated solar solution developed for a project in Burlington, Massachusetts, has been approved by permitting authorities and will be under construction by month's end. For more information, visit www.universalrenewables.com.

Contact Information:

Tory Hanna

VP Business Development & Origination

tory@universalrenewables.com

413-522-7460



Related Images

Image 1: Elevated Solar Racking System

Universal Renewables' elevated canopy solution increases the available area allowed for solar panels on crowded urban rooftops.

