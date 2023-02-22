Brasco Group Invest 8 Million Euro in Charles Real Estate Joint Venture Deal

Brasco Group enters into joint venture with Charles Real Estate

The Brasco B.V. conglomerate is establishing a joint venture with the real estate company Charles Real Estate.

The Dutch company is thus consolidating its position in the German residential and commercial real estate market.

The Brasco Group continues on its investment tour: with its strategic investment in the joint venture with Charles Real Estate, the Dutch conglomerate is further diversifying its portfolio.

As a first step, the Brasco Group is investing EUR 8 million in the joint venture, and in the course of 2023 is planning to invest a further EUR 30 million.

Charles Real Estate, based in Berlin, has a portfolio of 550 units in Germany with a total lettable space of more than 33,000 square metres. The company's portfolio also includes a property currently under construction with a gross floor area of 16,000 square metres.

Industry insiders regard the investment as proof of the German real estate market's stability. As the coronavirus pandemic appears to have been largely overcome and the energy crisis has been less severe than initially feared, analysts see further growth potential in the German real estate market.

This is already the second investment by the Dutch group to attract attention this year: at the beginning of February, the company announced that it was investing in Mood's Clinic, a well-known manufacturer of medical cannabis.

The Brasco Group is a Dutch conglomerate and parent company of the Brasco group of companies. The Group specialises in trade and logistics, real estate development, financial services – in particular private equity – and the distribution of textiles. The main task of the parent company is to define the strategic orientation of the individual spheres of business and to promote their growth as well as the use of synergies through investment and communication.

The Dutch conglomerate relies on innovative trade concepts to remain competitive in the global and fast-moving circulation of goods and services.

The Group's core competence in the real estate sector is the purchase and management of existing high-end properties in sought-after locations within the Federal Republic of Germany.

The Brasco Group's finance division is responsible for managing and controlling the finances of subsidiaries, suppliers, partners, shareholders and investors. Only employees of the Brasco group of companies are authorised to manage finances, which ensures finances are managed securely.

The investment division of the conglomerate plays a central role in the acquisition of majority stakes: in recent decades, the company has advised on half of all global buyouts with a sales volume of more than $500 million. In addition to buy-out funds, the Brasco Group advises on other types of fund, including hedge funds, real estate funds, private equity funds and infrastructure funds. The Dutch company also advises pension fund, sovereign wealth fund and foundation managers.

More than 1,000 investment experts are associated with the company, and they accompany the investment cycle from the contract negotiation stage to planning the withdrawal.

The Brasco Group intends to float itself on the stock market at the end of 2024.

The Managing Director of the Brasco Group is Rafy Ahmed.

Rafy Ahmed is known to the public from the TV show "Lion's Den". Ahmed founded the fashion brand "Morotai" in 2017 which specialises in sportswear. In 2018, he was awarded the Founder's Prize of the State of Baden-Württemberg. In addition to his work as CEO, he is a lecturer at the International School of Management (ISM) in Stuttgart. As a successful young entrepreneur, he shows students how to start their career. The ISM Stuttgart intends to make the course he teaches an integral part of the "Global Brand & Fashion Management" degree course.

Language: English Company: Brasco Group Rivium Boulevard 301 beganegrond en 1e etage 2909LK Capelle aan den IJsse Netherlands Internet: https://www.brascogroup.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005788/en/