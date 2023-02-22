The Global Bearings Market is forecast to grow by $13022.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bearings Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the bearings market and is forecast to grow by $13022.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period. Our report on the bearings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong demand for high-quality bearings, growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process, and APAC acting as a market enabler.
The bearings market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Anti-friction bearings
- Magnetic bearings
- Other bearings
By End-user
- Automotive industry
- Heavy industry
- ARS industry
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increasing adoption of electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the bearings market growth during the next few years. Also, OEMs enhancing production activities to achieve higher performance levels and increase in adoption of additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bearings market covers the following areas:
- Bearings market sizing
- Bearings market forecast
- Bearings market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bearings market vendors that include AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., C and U Americas, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., myonic GmbH, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd., and NTN Corp. Also, the bearings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
