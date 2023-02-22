Public advisory - Unauthorized Kobayashi Eyebon Eye Wash seized from Oceanbuy store and removed from website because it may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Febr. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

Brand: Kobayashi Eyebon Eye Wash

Summary

Product: Unauthorized health product labelled to contain a prescription drug

Unauthorized health product labelled to contain a prescription drug Issue: Health products – Product safety

Health products – Product safety What to do: Do not use this product. Return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold in Canada with a prescription. Buy your prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies only.

Affected products

Product Prescription drug on the label Retailer Kobayashi Eyebon Eye Wash, Cool format Labelled in Japanese to contain aminocaproic acid Oceanbuy 2600 John St., Unit #107 Markham, ON

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers about an unauthorized health product, Kobayashi Eyebon Eye Wash, Cool format, which it seized from Oceanbuy, a store located in Markham ON, and removed from online sale. The unauthorized product was labelled in Japanese to contain aminocaproic acid, a prescription drug used to decrease bleeding in various clinical situations.

The product is promoted as an eye wash for contact lens users and for the prevention of eye disease.

Exposure to aminocaproic acid in the eye may affect the eye itself, and the acid may be absorbed through the tear ducts into the blood. Side effects may include watery eyes, blurry or reduced vision, headache, dizziness, nausea, muscle weakness and skin rash.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. These ingredients could interact with other medications and foods. In addition, these products may not actually contain the active ingredients that consumers would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects.

What you should do

Do not use this product. Return the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Buy your prescription drugs only from licensed pharmacies.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

