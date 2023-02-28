CoSpark Ranks 73 on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percentIRVINE, CA, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that CoSpark is No. 73 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, according to Inc. Magazine, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California areas had the highest growth rates overall.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
About CoSpark:
CoSpark is a full-stack eCommerce development agency that specializes in WooCommerce, providing end-to-end solutions through an innovative, transparent, and lean-thinking approach. Established in 2010, their mission has been to help clients build sustainable and scalable eCommerce businesses. CoSpark is recognized by WooCommerce as a certified platinum WooExpert, the most prestigious endorsement available. With over a decade of experience solely focused on WooCommerce, the WooCommerce development agency has acquired a profound understanding of the platform and has helped clients scale their businesses to record-breaking revenues.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals:
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
