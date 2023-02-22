Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,430 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Fitzpatrick releases compilation of Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) seizure reports for 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (February 22, 2023) Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today released a compilation of property seizures made under Missouri's Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) during calendar year 2022. The report shows law enforcement officials seized just over $4.8 million worth of property in 366 seizures. In 2021, law enforcement officials seized approximately $5.3 million worth of property in 514 seizures.


Under the Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act, law enforcement officials may take possession of property or cash believed to be involved in or related to a crime. State law requires prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General to file information about reported seizures each year with the State Auditor's Office.


Approximately 31.5 percent of the total seized in 2022 was transferred to federal agencies. The remainder was either returned (5.8 percent), transferred to the state (1.4 percent) or still pending a final decision (58.2 percent). Approximately 3.1 percent of reported seizures did not indicate the disposition of the seized property or listed another disposition.


Additional information is available in the compilation report, which is available online. This report covers forfeitures under Missouri's CAFA. A report on activities under federal forfeiture laws will be released later this year.


A complete copy of the report is available here.

You just read:

Auditor Fitzpatrick releases compilation of Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA) seizure reports for 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.