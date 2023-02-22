Intetics Has Been Selected for the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP® for the 17th Straight Year

IAOP announced the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list, with Intetics, a leading global technology company, selected in the Rising Star category. The IAOP's recognition is an essential reference for businesses seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry

Global Outsourcing 100® recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. 2023 marks the seventeenth year of IAOP recognition for Intetics and testifies to the reliability of its services delivered to global clients.



“It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOP® and this year’s judges’ panel that your company has been selected for the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list produced by IAOP®, in the Rising Star Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.”

Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP

“Our top priority is delivering high-quality engineering services that exceed our clients’ expectations. We are thrilled to be recognized by IAOP® as one of the world's best service providers for the 17th year in a row. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. We will continue to provide our clients with top-notch software engineering expertise and drive innovation in the industry.”

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion. We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate, and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Intetics, on being included among the very best in the world.”

Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO

In 2022, as an optional application section of the GO 100 list, Intetics was awarded the IAOP’s Excellence in Strategic Partnerships for developing Desk-Net’s multi-functional editorial management platform. After the release, a secure, web-based system reached 200+ clients with 20K+ monthly active users.

About IAOP®

IAOP® is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Intetics

Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing.

Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise.

At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 27+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com.

