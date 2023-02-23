FITGMR and the Amateur Esports Association: A Shared Vision to Support & Deliver the highest Level of Youth Esports
FITGMR, Inc. and the Amateur Esports Association have partnered to advance youth esports programs for schools, clubs and organizations in the US and Canada.
The esports industry is no small space. It always makes me happy to connect with people who are, in one way or another, working on the exact thing we are working toward; [making Youth Esports better].”WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR, Inc., the premier esports performance and player development organization, and the Amateur Esports Association (AEA), North America’s leading non-profit youth esports league, have formed a partnership to advance youth esports through AEA’s organized programs that make best practices for youth esports accessible to schools, clubs, and organizations across the US and Canada. AEA members will have access to FITGMR programs including bootcamps, leagues, workshops, and the FITGMR App and Team Dashboard. In addition, players who would like to compete in the AEA but are not within proximity of a partnered club will be able to participate in the league by joining a FITGMR team.
— Wyatt Pursley, CEO of the Amateur Esports Association
“The esports industry is no small space, and so, while it doesn't surprise me, it always makes me happy to connect with people who are, in one way or another, working on the exact thing we are working towards. At the end of the day the AEA is all about legitimizing the practices and perception of the youth esports space, and FitGMR is one of the organizations that is making that happen every single day. There really is no "sell" regarding players mental and physical health - everyone knows that it should be a top priority. FitGMR is doing something about it, and positively improving the esports experience for all types of players. I am incredibly joyful for the Amateur Esports Association to begin our collaboration with FitGMR as it will open up doorways to doing so much good and being truly greater than the sum of our parts,” stated Wyatt Pursley, CEO of the Amateur Esports Association.
Kristin Anderson, FITGMR CEO stated, "FITGMR believes in everything the Amateur Esports Association represents: Safety for our young athletes, citizenship, player development, healthy competition and rewarding gameplay. The service AEA provides its clubs and communities is very inspiring and I am excited to see how we can work together to further develop the landscape."
ABOUT FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
ABOUT AEA
The AEA was founded with one vision in mind: providing a safe place for America's youth to participate in structured esports. The focus is to deliver the highest level of youth competition while fostering the development of morale, sportsmanship, and citizenship for all players in the league. The Amateur Esports Association connects clubs on regional and national levels, fostering a home for the highest form of competition within youth esports. Clubs and players can battle for competitive championships, earning more than just bragging rights. Scholarship prizing allows students to be properly rewarded for their hard work and pursue dreams of furthering their education.
