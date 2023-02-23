FITGMR and the Amateur Esports Association: A Shared Vision to Support & Deliver the highest Level of Youth Esports

From FITGMR.gg image of a player and esports coach FITGMR, Inc. Amateur Esports Association

FITGMR, Inc. and the Amateur Esports Association have partnered to advance youth esports programs for schools, clubs and organizations in the US and Canada.

The esports industry is no small space. It always makes me happy to connect with people who are, in one way or another, working on the exact thing we are working toward; [making Youth Esports better].” — Wyatt Pursley, CEO of the Amateur Esports Association