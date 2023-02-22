The HomeBuyers Hour - The Inspection Headaches: From the Attorney, Mortgage, and Inspectors View

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Inspection Headaches? The HomeBuyers Hour Has Your Solutions: Expert panelists discuss cracks in homes and the real estate market's volatility.

Cracks in a home can be an indicator of larger issues. It's important to understand when to seek expert advice from a contractor or structural engineer to ensure a safe and secure home” — Charlie Bellefontaine

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent episode of The HomeBuyers Hour, the Youtube channel dedicated to educating viewers about buying and selling homes, expert panelists discussed the common issue of cracks in homes. The episode, titled "The Inspection Headaches: From the Attorney, Mortgage, and Inspectors View," featured Charlie Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law, and guest host Joe Olson of Federal Savings Bank.The panelists shared valuable insights about the different types of cracks that can occur in homes and discussed what steps homeowners and buyers should take to prevent them from leading to more serious issues. They also provided practical advice on when cracks are minor and can be sealed and when it's necessary to call a contractor or a structural engineer.Guest host Joe Olson, a mortgage expert, also weighed in on the volatility of the real estate market and how this can impact mortgage rates. He provided valuable advice for homebuyers and sellers looking to navigate this challenging landscape.The episode is an informative and educational resource for anyone interested in home inspections, repairs, and the real estate market. The expert panelists, with their years of experience in their respective fields, provide valuable insights and practical advice that can help viewers make informed decisions about buying and selling homes.The HomeBuyers Hour continues to be a leading source of information for homebuyers and sellers, with a commitment to providing relevant and practical advice on a wide range of topics related to the real estate market.Viewers can watch the episode on The HomeBuyers Hour Youtube channel to gain insights into the common problem of cracks in homes and to get expert advice on the steps they can take to prevent them from becoming a more serious issue.Joe Olson708-969-0827The Federal Savings BankNMLS#2096820

