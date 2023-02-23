Purple Heart Homes and SRQ Vets Provide New Ramps for Disabled ARMY Veteran
It's critical that we support our veterans and their families through housing solutions, and we're thrilled to collaborate with SRQ VETS to provide this much-needed assistance.”BRADENTON, FLORIDA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit organization committed to providing housing solutions for disabled veterans, has partnered with SRQ VETS of Sarasota to help a veteran in need.
Specialist James Greg Molton, also known as Greg, served as a tow gunner in the U.S. Army from 1983 to 1989. During his service, Greg suffered knee problems as a result of injuries sustained during training. Unfortunately, due to the nature of his injuries, he now faces difficulty getting in and out of his home.
In addition to his mobility issues, Greg has recently taken on the role of caregiver for his wife, Tina, who suffered a debilitating stroke last year. This has only exacerbated Greg’s knee problems, as he now must assist his wife with getting in and out of their home.
Purple Heart Homes is committed to improving the quality of life for veterans like Greg and has teamed up with SRQ VETS to provide him with a ramp for both his front and back doors. This ramp will make it easier for Greg and Tina to access their home, giving them greater mobility and independence. A Volunteer Day to build both ramps will take place on Saturday, February 25th at the Molton residence.
"We are honored to be able to help veteran James Greg Molton," said John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes. "It's critical that we support our veterans and their families through housing solutions, and we're thrilled to collaborate with SRQ VETS to provide this much-needed assistance."
This project is just one of many initiatives that Purple Heart Homes is undertaking to provide housing solutions for veterans. The organization relies on the support of volunteers and donors to carry out its mission and improve the lives of veterans in need. For more information on Purple Heart Homes and their initiatives, please visit their website at www.purplehearthomesusa.org.
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
