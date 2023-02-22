Goodguys Kicks Off its 40th Season in Fort Worth, Texas

Enjoy three days of classic hot rods and trucks at the Goodguys13th Spring Lone Star Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway, March 10-12 Nationals Goodguys is celebrating 40 years of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! Plenty of vintage trucks will be on display at the LMC Ultimate Truck Showcase during the Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway, March 10-12.

ROANOKE, TEXAS, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is kicking off its 40th anniversary car show season March 10-12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. The family-friendly weekend of automotive happening’s brings together over 2,500 of the southwest’s finest classics, hot rods, trucks and muscle cars on display for people to see up-close and in-person. Plus, attendees don’t want to miss the LMC Ultimate Truck Showcase special exhibit and the cone-dodgin’ action of the Classic Performance Products (CPP) Autocross Racing Series with the Speedtech Performance Lone Star Shootout happening on Saturday afternoon.There’s also a Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral and Vendor/Manufacturers midway where enthusiasts can see and purchase the latest new hot rod and muscle car products available. Saturday highlights include a Burnout Contest where registered participants can show-off their tire smoking skills and the pulsating fury of vintage dragsters firing off during Nitro Thunderfest!With this event taking place on the infield of the Speedway, there are opportunities to ride in a Team Texas stock car with a professional driver and show participants get a chance to drive their own vehicle around the track during the Track Cruise. There is also a Kid’s Zone with free crafts, the Make-and-Take model car program, live music and more to enjoy. On Sunday, attendees will be treated to an eclectic lineup of vintage and modern tech with Meguiar’s All-American Sunday welcoming American-made or powered show cars and trucks of all years. The Weekend is capped off with a can’t-miss Awards Ceremony.Goodguys is also excited to team-up with Connors Foundation to help raise awareness and inclusion for Down Syndrome. Conner, a 14-year-old hot rodder with Down Syndrome, will be at the event with other key foundation members all weekend accepting donations and promoting the foundation. Connor will be awarding a special trophy for his “Best in Show” pick at the Sunday Awards Ceremony. Additionally, those feeling generous will have the opportunity to donate to Connors Foundation at check-out when purchasing tickets or registering a vehicle online for the show.WHAT: Goodguys 13th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMECWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: March 10-12, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am -5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/slsn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

