BOARD MEMBER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARY SCHROEDER AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
We are thrilled to add Mary to the roster of our graduates who are positively impacting risk governance practices around the world.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Mary Schroeder of Washington, DC, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Mary Schroeder serves as the Founding Partner of MCS Ventures, a member of the board of directors for Collectius, a fintech company partnership between the IFC-International Finance Corp and Swedish shipping conglomerate Stena, and is a senior advisor to the IFC's Asia distressed portfolio. Mary has nearly three decades of experience in fixed income, event-driven and distressed investments, complex creditor, regulatory, legal, or shareholder issues, and credit and equity portfolio management. She has worked for financial organizations, including ADM Capital, Och-Ziff Capital Management, Nomura, and Mount Kellett, all in Hong Kong. She began her work with the IFC in 2021 and joined the board of Collectius that same year. Mary earned her undergraduate degrees in Accountancy and Chinese Studies from the University of Notre Dame.
"Mary came to our program through the relationship the DCRO Institute established with the IFC whereby more than 60 of their Nominee Directors have enrolled in our flagship program," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her global private equity and distressed portfolio experience is comprehensive and highly valuable. We are thrilled to add her to the roster of our graduates who are positively impacting risk governance practices around the world," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to expand my knowledge of board risk governance by inspiring teachers and practitioners," said Ms. Schroeder. "I highly recommend the program for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of current risk issues board members must consider in their governance role."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk.SM The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
