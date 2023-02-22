Jillian Michaels Joins Bianchi Law Group’s “Nothing But The Truth” Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany-Troy Hills, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey -

Jillian Michaels is best known as a personal trainer on ‘The Biggest Loser’ and is a published author. In addition, Jillian has become an industry leader, personal trainer, businesswoman, and TV personality.

The Bianchi Law Group is pleased to announce that television personality Jillian Michaels has appeared on the firm’s podcast “Nothing But the Truth.” The author and personal trainer shared a fantastic testimony. Ms. Michaels is best known as a personal trainer on ‘The Biggest Loser”. She has made appearances on talk shows like ‘The Doctors’. The podcast “Nothing But the Truth” provides free value to falsely accused listeners.

At the Bianchi Law Group, the dedicated team of former prosecutors can help clients no matter what criminal issue they may be facing. The Bianchi Law Group serves everyone from the average person to high-profile clients. Criminal offenses, regardless of their size, can disrupt the life of almost anyone.

Rights and freedoms often taken advantage of can be taken away with a moment’s notice. Clients who are convicted face life-altering changes. Hiring the right attorneys to step in and represent clients with legal trouble is crucial. A conviction will change everything for a lifetime for charged clients.

Clients without the right help and legal advice face a criminal trial with severe consequences possible. The results can include a prison sentence and hefty fines. New Jersey residents facing criminal charges should consider consulting with a team of criminal defense attorneys. The legal team goes above and beyond to ensure the most favorable outcome possible in the case.

The Bianchi Law Group, LLC is recognized for using all the resources available as former prosecutors to serve clients best. The attorney understands the stakes of the case. The consequences of a conviction can ripple through the family and friends of the accused. Those charged with a crime in New Jersey should contact the law firm as soon as possible to set up a free consultation for an evaluation and lay the foundation for a winning defense.

Bianchi Law Group has extensive experience in various practice areas. Criminal defense attorneys handle every aspect of the case. Recently, well-known TV personality and trainer Jillian Michaels appeared on the firm’s “Nothing But the Truth” podcast.

Bianchi Law Group

