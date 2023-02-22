Concrete Contractor – Erickson Asphalt Adds New Offering to Its High-Quality Services

/EIN News/ -- Princeton, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Princeton, Minnesota -

Long regarded for its expertise in installing and repairing asphalt surfaces, Erickson Asphalt has recently incorporated concrete into its services.

Asphalt is an ideal material for making durable surfaces and is universally used in the construction of roads, pavements, and parking lots. The leading commercial asphalt contractor in the Minneapolis Metro area, Erickson Asphalt, has been laying and restoring asphalt surfaces for over 30 years. With the recent expansion of its services, the company is adding concrete to its portfolio of services.

With its expansion, Erickson Asphalt now offers services to construct, repair, seal, and maintain concrete sidewalks, driveways, patios and much more. Concrete is an ideal material for several reasons. It is cost-effective despite being twice as expensive as asphalt, attractive, durable, and can last 40 years with proper maintenance. Concrete is practically maintenance-free, easy to clean, and only needs to be sealed once every 2–3 years, making this material an investment that pays off in the long term.

The company offers a range of concrete services that are low maintenance, durable, long-lasting, and affordable. Its concrete works complement its primary business of asphalt paving. Using the material to create seamless transitions from driveways to garage doors and concrete aprons allows for a seamless transition from the street to the driveway. These extensions add appeal to the curb and reduce wear and tear.

The installation and repair of asphalt driveways is the primary service of the company. As asphalt expands and contracts with temperature changes, it is the ideal material for areas with extreme temperature variances. Asphalt is highly affordable, can last 20–30 years with proper maintenance, and can be repaired easily.

Erickson Asphalt's driveway paving services can give homes exceptional curb appeal then their quality control specialists monitor and test product performance before, during, and after construction to maintain consistency and guarantee customer satisfaction.

The company has extensive experience in paving parking lots for commercial businesses. Its services include installing new surfaces, repairing, seal coating, striping, maintenance, and snow removal. Erickson Asphalt also offers gravel as an alternative for its cost-effectiveness and ability to handle punishment from heavy vehicles.

The company's maintenance plans protect and extend the life of asphalt surfaces. Its use of premium materials, state-of-the-art equipment, up-to-date technology, and processes ensure clients get the most out of their services. The high-grade asphalt used by the company is lab-tested to ensure it does not become brittle and soft. And their gear permits them to do a job quickly and efficiently, creating minimal inconvenience.

Erickson Asphalt is a family-owned and operated company providing exceptional services to businesses and residential premises. It is fully licensed and insured, with a clientele list that includes homeowners' associations, property managers, churches, and more. With over 200 positive reviews and a 4.8 Google rating, Erickson Asphalt has proven its commitment to quality work and customer satisfaction.

Its commitment to excellence has made them the leading commercial asphalt contractor in their area, and it now offers much more due to including concrete in its services. Its experienced and skilled professionals can handle projects of any size and deliver on time with high-quality results.

Erickson Asphalt is a paving, asphalt maintenance, and concrete company servicing the Minneapolis area for over 33 years. They are family owned and operated, fully licensed and insured, and have over 200 positive reviews on Google. They use premium materials, state-of-the-art equipment, the most recent technology, and processes that ensure customers get the most out of the services. The company is now offering a full range of concrete services. It includes concrete driveways, sidewalks, patios, aprons, and concrete sealing.

