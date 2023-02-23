Historic Hibler/Fresh Farms Sprawling 170+/- Acres Going to Auction in March
Impeccably Maintained Farmhouse surrounded by gently rolling hills in Green Township, Sussex County NJ
A farm of this beauty and history coming to market is a truly rare event.”GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction of 170+/- acre “Fresh Farms” located on Hibler Road in Green Township (Newton), Sussex County, New Jersey. Obtained by the Hibler family through a King’s Grant in the 1700’s, it was in continuous ownership until purchased by the Guidi family in the 1980’s. The property will be sold in an online auction concluding Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
“A farm of this beauty and history coming to market is a truly rare event,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The next owner will have acquired a unique gem.”
The sprawling 170 +/- acres of non-preserved farmland is subdividable and zoned in the agricultural residential district. The possibility of developing or selling the development rights remains intact. The property also has various outbuildings including a barn and two-car garage. A deck from the main house overlooks the beautiful rolling hills and a gracious pond. Also, for more outdoor entertainment, enjoy the summer months in the inground pool. The impeccably kept four-bedroom country colonial style home has three and a half updated baths and features a spacious eat-in kitchen with an expansive center island. Off the kitchen is a sun-drenched living/dining room that has incredible views of the pond. There is a formal dining room, living room, den with a wood burning stove to get cozy by during the winter months. Head up the private staircase to the main bedroom with ensuite bath, perfect for relaxation with a jacuzzi tub and stand-up shower. Pride of ownership is seen with multiple improvements to this calm, peaceful, and serene property. It is located minutes to I-80 and convenient to New York City.
Property Previews are scheduled from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2nd and Sunday, March 11th. The Online Auction will conclude on Thursday, March 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. To receive the Property Information Package with additional property details, online bidding instructions, and link to a virtual tour, register today at www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
