With The Increase In Predicted Spending Of Gen Z On Rental Services, The Real Estate Market Is Expected To Expand As Per The Business Research Company's Real Estate Global Market Report 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the real estate market highlights Gen Z (born between the mid-1990s and early 2000s) is the next generation of renters after the millennials and they are predicted to spend more than any other generation on rental services in their lifetime. Gen Z is highly dependent on technology and relies more on the internet and social media to make purchasing and lifestyle decisions. Since Gen Z has experienced technology their entire lives, leasing and marketing campaigns for real estate rental services should incorporate the use of technology to reach this generation where they are most active such as on apps, on social media, or any other internet source.



The global real estate market grew from $3694.47 billion in 2022 to $3976.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The real estate market is expected to grow to $5209.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Per Business Research Company’s real estate market predictions, the real estate market's growth will be aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than developed markets in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the real estate market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the real estate market. The regions covered in the real estate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global real estate market is segmented by type into real estate rental, real estate agency and brokerage; by mode into online, offline; by property type into fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished; sub-segments covered into residential buildings and dwellings rental services, non-residential buildings rental services, mini warehouses and self-storage units rental services, other rental services, residential buildings and dwellings brokers, non-residential buildings brokers, mini warehouses and self-storage units brokers, other brokers.

Major companies in the real estate market include Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Realogy Holdings Corp., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Real Estate Global Market Report 2023 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides real estate market forecast and real estate market analysis on the real estate market size, real estate market segments, real estate market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

