Date: April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM ET

On April 25th, 2023, FDA is hosting a virtual public meeting on Patient-Focused Drug Development for Long COVID. This meeting will provide FDA the opportunity to obtain initial patient and patient representative input on the aspects of Long COVID, including how Long COVID affects their daily life, symptoms that matter most to patients, their current approaches to treating Long COVID, and what they consider when determining whether or not to participate in a clinical trial. This virtual public meeting will be conducted with live translation in both English and Spanish.

