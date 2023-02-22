Hop into Easter and Spring with Wilton’s New and Returning Seasonal Products

Wilton’s New ‘Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit’ and their New ‘Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit’ provide fun activities to inspire creativity this spring

/EIN News/ -- NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton, a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products, is introducing two new decorating kits to their beloved Easter line up of products. The new Ready to Build Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit and the Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit offer easy and fun ways to make Easter-inspired treats. In addition, Wilton will be reintroducing fan favorite Easter bakeware, tools and decorating supplies. Whether a beginner baker or veteran, Wilton’s Easter line will have consumers hopping into the kitchen this spring.





“We know how special baking can be during the holidays and Easter is no exception to that,” said Carly Lofgren, Wilton Seasonal Director. “At Wilton, we are dedicated to helping create memories in the kitchen with tools and baking products that inspire imaginations to run wild. This year’s Easter line-up includes everything from sprinkles and decorations in soft pastel colors, easter egg and bunny shaped tools, cookie kits and seasonal bakeware.”

Wilton’s Easter products include:

NEW! Decorating Kits:

Wilton Ready to Build Happy Easter Chocolate Cookie House Kit : This new kit features an adorable A-frame chocolate house ready to be assembled and adorned with pastel icing and sprinkles. Available at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.99.

This new kit features an adorable A-frame chocolate house ready to be assembled and adorned with pastel icing and sprinkles. Available at Kroger, Meijer, Walmart.com, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.99. Wilton Make Easter Sweeter Cookie Kit : This cookie kit comes with six adorable cookies in bunny and egg shapes as well as pastel icing and sprinkles. A fun afternoon activity for the kids! Available at Walmart, Walmart.com, Kroger, Meijer, and other local retailers. SRP: $10.99.

Returning Easter Favorites:

To learn more about the Easter collection or what is new from Wilton, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of baking and decorating in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. Learn more at www.wilton.com.



