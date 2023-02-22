Judge Cleveland investiture to be held March 10

An investiture ceremony for East Central Judicial District Judge Constance L. Cleveland will be held Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 302 of the Cass County Courthouse in Fargo.
Download the investiture invitation.
