Unveil the Power of Faith: Overcoming Life's Obstacles with God
Tena L. Parker shares her insights and experiences with the miracle of God.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Married life is always challenging. There are some ups and downs married people encounter daily, and not all are perfect sunny days. There are times when gloomy days come and heighten one's emotions. Tena L. Parker shares her vulnerability in her book, Growing Up In Marriage...Perfectly Flawed. A teaching guide to redemption and slowly developing a relationship with God.
Tena L. Parker is not ashamed of what she has been through in this life. Tena shared all of her ups and downs with her readers in this book as she knows a lot could relate to her experiences and can learn a thing or two to surpass the trials this life has in store for everyone. Despite the hurdles she had been through, Tena sought God's divine help to overcome these struggles, and God never failed her.
A woman of strength, Tena L. Parker is a Doctor of Pharmacy and is also a loving mother to one strong son and two rambunctious fur babies. She is an optimist, a one-call-away friend, a person who loves to try new adventures, and someone who enjoys watching films.
Grab a copy of this book by Tena L. Parker titled Growing Up In Marriage...Perfectly Flawed to find out how God has helped her close the bitter chapters in her life and how God's love and affection redeemed her. The book is available on Amazon and all leading digital bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
