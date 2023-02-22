Spiff Release Puts Self-Management at the Fingertips of Sales Comp Administrators

Features like platform search and enhanced error reporting shorten commission workflows and simplify an often tedious process

In its latest platform release available today, Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, addresses the complexity that commission administrators face, tightening up workflows and making it easier for them to self-manage commission plans.

"Commission management continues to increase in complexity and administrators are in need of relief of the thousands of plans they have to manage, whether it be across geographies, sales teams, product lines," Jeron Paul, CEO, Spiff, said. "Simplification is critical for admins and today we release new functionality that reduces the man hours admins need to spend on commissions, freeing them up for other more strategic initiatives that impact the business. In our last couple of releases, we've doubled down on solving the pains being felt by admins so they can be better positioned to support the rest of the revenue operations organization."

Features available today in the Spiff platform include:

Platform search. Users can search across the Spiff platform, making it easier for them to find reports, teams, dashboards, quotas, and any other information they need.

Enhanced error reporting. The feature simplifies the error resolution process for admins by eliminating some of the searching they need to do. Rather than having to go through commissioned users and review statements individually, admins get a single view for all statement errors with explanations that make sense and recommendations for resolution.

Hidden plan creation. Admins can have confidence in their plan creation without the fear of sharing the wrong plan. They can draft, test, or deprecate plans right within Spiff without risking the confusion of reps seeing drafts or old plans.

Deep links. This enhancement eliminates steps for users when they want to share information internally or jump back into their workflow. Deep links make it easier to share specific items or pages with colleagues or get back into a workflow without having to remember a click trail or direct others to navigate the platform the same way,

Home page updates. An at-a-glance section now points users to their most requested information - commission, statement error, and integration status - when they log in, eliminating the need to click through menus and pull reports to see important commission and platform-related information.

Enhanced statement calculation wizard. Admins are struggling to self-manage, in part because they are unable to understand why they're receiving statement calculation errors and what they need to do to resolve them. This enhancement makes it easier to use Spiff particularly when it comes to statement calculation. Now admins will have an easier way to identify, understand, and resolve errors when calculating statements.

"As we imagine the Spiff of the future, it's always grounded in our users, whether they be admins or commissioned sales professionals," Raphael Bres, Chief Product Officer, said. "The additions announced today address what our admin customers have requested and, as a group, eliminate a lot of the busy work associated with managing commission workflows and plans."

