Burn Injury Attorney Recovers More Than $40 Million For Client Survivors

Paul Samakow is a trial attorney who has focused his practice on helping burn injury survivors and their families. His national burn injury practice has taken him to numerous parts of the country, representing the interests of burn injury survivors.

National Burn Attorney Paul A. Samakow is happy to announce that the firm has recovered more than $40 million for injury survivors and their families. The burn injury attorney has been obtaining compensation for clients since 1980. According to the American Burn Association, 1.1 million burn injuries occur annually. Of these, about 4500 of the victims do not survive their injuries. Many of the injuries are due to another party's intentional, reckless, or negligent conduct.

Burn injuries are the 2nd highest cause of accidental death in the United States. They are also some of the most painful and disfiguring injuries an individual can sustain. Healing can take years before performing reconstructive surgery, which can cause severe emotional anguish. Survivors might need to face many years of ongoing treatment and surgeries, with extremely high medical bills. Many people find themselves temporarily or permanently disabled and may have many months or years of lost income.

Burns can result from various causes. These include domestic and industrial fires and accidents. Acids and other chemicals can result in burns. Incidents involving scalding hot water burns are most often seen in children and older adults, and affect them horribly, because their skin is thinner than in normal adult years. Other hot liquid burns often occur from fast food restaurants. Home and apartment building fires can result from defective products used in their construction. Gas explosions result from unsafe handling practices or faulty products. Other causes include car accidents, boating and aviation accidents, workplace accidents, radiation, electrocution, propane gas tanks, or defective appliances.

The burn injury law firm does everything possible to ensure that survivors receive proper medical treatment for their injuries. Mr. Samakow provides a comprehensive investigation of the case, compiles evidence and consults with experts to determine the cause of the burn injury. This process helps determine who should be held responsible, and how much compensation should be sought. Legal issues surrounding burn injuries can be very complicated. Mr. Samakow provides an evaluation, along with a strategy session to all potential clients completely free of charge.

National Burn Attorney Paul A. Samakow has been obtaining compensation for clients since 1980. He has achieved more than $40 million in settlements and court verdicts. In addition, he is active in burn awareness and prevention organizations.

