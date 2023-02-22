Pursue a Career that Heals with an Accelerated BSN at Saint Joseph's College of Maine

/EIN News/ -- Standish, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standish, Maine -

SJC Maine introduces an innovative hybrid ABSN for bachelor degree holders to become nurses in 15 months.

Nurses are the heart of healthcare, bringing comfort and compassion to patients and their families during times of need.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine (SJC) is now offering a hybrid Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program. Saint Joseph's College of Maine is a well-respected institution dedicated to preparing individuals to positively impact their communities.

The hybrid ABSN program is designed for those who already have a Bachelor's degree and are interested in nursing as a second career. The program sets students on the pathway to become a nurse in just 15 months–or 4 semesters–through a full-time, streamlined education.

SJC’s ABSN program is rigorous and includes 100% online coursework coupled with in-person clinicals and on-campus immersions. The College’s Center for Nursing Innovation, currently under construction, will soon be the newest nursing simulation lab in Maine.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature five simulation labs, including hospital and home care. There is an entire floor dedicated to students' needs. ABSN students at SJC will be among the first to enrich their nursing education and build skills in this new facility during their on-campus immersions.

In addition to its cutting-edge facilities and expert faculty, SJC is also known for its commitment to student success. The college provides various resources and support services to help students succeed, including academic advising, tutoring, and career services.

Students will be mentored by a team of compassionate, experienced educators who believe teaching is the best way to serve others. The faculty at SJC provides close supervision, mentoring, and personalized attention to ensure students receive the education needed to thrive in today’s dynamic healthcare environment.

The hybrid ABSN program blends the convenience of online learning with hands-on skill development through clinical experiences and on-campus immersions. These in-person opportunities develop students’ clinical competencies through live simulations and interactive workshops, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the nursing profession.

SJC’s mission is to prepare the next generation of nurses who can translate values into their work and transform ambition into generosity. The college's focus on community service is reflected in its ABSN program, with an emphasis on the importance of working together and supporting people to contribute to a better world.

BSN graduates from SJC have demonstrated readiness by achieving first-time NCLEX-RN passing rates of over 90%. These above-average test scores are a testament to SJC’s high-quality education and the faculty's commitment to student success.

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine holds accreditation with the NECHE and CCNE and has a strong reputation for providing students with a challenging, rewarding, and well-rounded education.

For more information, visit https://studyonline.sjcme.edu/.

Saint Joseph's College of Maine welcomes students of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds and is committed to providing an inclusive and supportive learning environment.

With its focus on community and service, robust academics, and commitment to making a real-world impact, it provides the perfect opportunity for individuals looking to quickly–and effectively–transition into the world of nursing.

About Saint Joseph's College of Maine:

Saint Joseph’s College of Maine is where community grows - on campus, online, and around the world. Since its founding in 1912 by the Sisters of Mercy, the College has transformed learners into leaders who sustain their communities. SJC strives to be a diverse and inclusive community that forms individuals who practice humility, justice, and compassion, in solidarity with the marginalized.

Student success is enriched by a lived mission and the practice of core values. Saint Joseph’s beautiful campus on the shores of Sebago Lake boasts over 40 undergraduate programs and a competitive Division III athletic program. Its pioneering online certificate, undergraduate and advanced degrees empower professional leaders in every corner of the globe. The BSN program at SJC is accredited by CCNE and the NECHE.

