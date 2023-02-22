Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Size Booming 6X to Cross Whopping USD 117.7 Billion with the CAGR of 30.22% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

Geographically, the global solar photovoltaic glass market covers five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global solar photovoltaic glass market. Developed economies including the US and Canada are constantly investing in expanding their solar energy capacity in their respective countries. According to the data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), solar energy amounts to 2.8% of the total electricity generation in the US and about 4% of US homes have solar panels installed. The increasing electricity consumption in North America is fueling the growth of the solar photovoltaic glass market.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is gaining traction because of the high demand for solar PV glass from end-use industries and increasing popularity of solar systems for renewable energy.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market size at USD 18.73 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global solar photovoltaic glass market size is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 30.22% reaching a value of USD 117.74 billion by 2029. Rising interest and investments in the renewable energy sector to support power generation from sustainable sources such as solar and wind, along with favorable government initiatives to accelerate the adoption of solar energy across commercial and residential spaces, are major growth factors for the global solar PV glass market. The global market for solar PV glass is also expected to witness lucrative growth prospects from extensive R&D and ongoing product improvements.





Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market – Overview

Solar photovoltaic (PV) glass is a method that converts solar energy into electrical energy while shielding PVs against environmental elements, including dust, rain, and snow. Solar PV glass is being used to build integrated PVs. PV glass is being incorporated into building panels, roof panels, and windows. Cell phones, automobiles, and greenhouses may all employ solar PV glass. Photovoltaic is a technology advancement that makes it possible to convert solar energy into power. Transparent semiconductor-based PV cells, sometimes referred to as solar cells, are incorporated into the glass to convert sunlight into solar energy. PV glass transforms buildings into vertical power producers by generating free and renewable electricity due to the solar energy. Additionally, it offers thermal and acoustic insulation, guaranteeing filtration as up to 95% of infrared radiation and 99% of dangerous UV radiation may be absorbed. The three major PV cell technologies—monocrystalline silicon, polycrystalline silicon, and thin film—control the global market.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/solar-photovoltaic-glass-market/report-sample

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market – By Module

Based on module, the global solar photovoltaic glass market is segmented into crystalline silicon PV modules, amorphous silicon PV modules, and thin film PV modules. The crystalline silicon PV modules segment accounts for the highest share in the global solar photovoltaic glass market. Crystalline technology typically offers the highest "STC'' (standard test conditions) efficiency ratings; for multi-crystalline modules, these values range from 12% to 17%, and for monocrystalline modules, they can reach up to 20%. However, thin-film PV modules are projected to register growth at a high CAGR during the forecast period as they offer better low-light performance as well as good structural strength.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak significantly affected the growth of the global solar photovoltaic glass market. The imposition of lockdown and import-export restrictions across countries significantly affected the manufacturing activities as well as the demand and supply for solar photovoltaic glass. The infrastructure development activities surrounding the renewable energy sector were also temporarily halted due to a shortage of workers. All these factors resulted in huge losses to the global solar photovoltaic glass market during the initial outbreak. However, as the demand for energy spiked and awareness towards sustainability gained traction in the post COVID-19 period, the market has witnessed tremendous growth.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-solar-photovoltaic-glass-market-size-booming-6x-to-cross-whopping-usd-117-7-billion-by-2029

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global solar photovoltaic glass market include AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, Sisecam, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Borosil Limited, China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co., Ltd., Interfloat Corporation, Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG, ENF Ltd., Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited, and Euroglas GmbH.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In January 2023 - Next Energy Technologies, a US-based organic photovoltaic coatings manufacturer, installed transparent photovoltaic coatings on 22 windows at Patagonia’s headquarters.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Module, Installation Technology, End User, Region Key Players AGC Glass Europe, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, Sisecam, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Borosil Limited, China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co., Ltd., Interfloat Corporation, Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Ltd., Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co. KG, ENF Ltd., Emmvee Toughened Glass Private Limited, Euroglas GmbH

By Type

AR Coated Solar PV Glass

Tempered Solar PV Glass

TCO Coated Solar PV Glass

Annealed Solar PV Glass

Other

By Module

Crystalline Silicon PV Modules

Amorphous Silicon PV Modules

Thin Film PV Modules

By Installation Technology

Float Installation Technology

Pattern Installation Technology

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Utilities

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd.

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/