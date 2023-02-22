Vishay Intertechnology Standard Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 4 A, Are Industry’s First in Power DFN Series DFN3820A Package

Featuring Low 0.88 mm Profile and Wettable Flanks, Automotive Grade 200 V, 400 V, and 600 V Devices Provide Improved Thermal Performance and Efficiency

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new series of Automotive Grade surface-mount standard rectifiers that are the industry’s first devices in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for power line polarity protection and rail to rail protection in commercial, industrial, and automotive applications, the 2 A SE20Nx, 3 A SE30Nx, and 4 A SE40Nx are each available with reverse voltages of 200 V, 400 V, and 600 V.



The first package in Vishay’s new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. At the same time, the devices’ optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

Compared to devices in the SMP (DO-220AA) package with the same footprint, the AEC-Q101 qualified SE20Nx, SE30Nx, and SE40Nx offer a 12% lower profile and double the current rating. In addition, the rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to larger devices in the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC (DO-214AB) packages, as well as the eSMP® series SlimSMA (DO-221AC), SlimSMAW (DO-221AD), SMPA (DO-2212BC), and SMPC (TO-2778A).

Featuring an oxide planar chip junction design, the rectifiers offer typical reverse leakage current less than 0.1 μA, while their low forward voltage drop down to 0.86 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The devices operate over a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +175 °C and provide ESD capability in compliance with IEC 61000-4-2, air discharge mode. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part #



I F(AV) (A)



V RRM (V)



I FSM (A)



V F at I F and T J T J max. (°C)



Package



V F (V) I F (A) T A (°C) SE20ND 2 200 32 0.86 2 125 175 DFN3820A SE20NG 2 400 32 0.86 2 125 175 DFN3820A SE20NJ 2 600 32 0.86 2 125 175 DFN3820A SE30ND 3 200 40 0.86 3 125 175 DFN3820A SE30NG 3 400 40 0.86 3 125 175 DFN3820A SE30NJ 3 600 40 0.86 3 125 175 DFN3820A SE40ND 4 200 60 0.86 4 125 175 DFN3820A SE40NG 4 400 60 0.86 4 125 175 DFN3820A SE40NJ 4 600 60 0.86 4 125 175 DFN3820A

Samples and production quantities of the new surface-mount standard rectifiers in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. eSMP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?98367 (SE20ND, SE20NG, SE20NJ)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?98368 (SE30ND, SE30NG, SE30NJ)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?98369 (SE40ND, SE40NG, SE40NJ)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720306120403

