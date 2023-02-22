Submit Release
Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards Announces Distribution Partner for 2023 Competitions

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards is proud to announce One Up Wine & Spirits, a division of Tian Beverage Distributor, as partner for the 2023 events. This partnership will allow *select winners to receive immediate distribution and showcase their products to the incredibly competitive and lucrative Las Vegas market.

The Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards is a prestigious event that recognizes and celebrates the best wines and spirits from around the world. The awards are known for their rigorous standards and impartial judging process, making them a highly coveted honor in the industry.

The 2023 awards will be held in Las Vegas, NV, June 5-7 and June 12-14, and will feature a diverse range of wines and spirits from producers all over the world. 

Tian Beverage Distributor is a leading independent provider of wine and spirit distribution services. With a vast network of retail and wholesale customers, One Up will ensure that the winning products receive the maximum recognition they deserve.

"It's a great honor for One Up Wine & Spirits to be selected as the distribution partner for the 2023 Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards," said Aaron Diec, owner of Tian. "We are very much looking forward to offering our distribution services to *select winners from this year's competitions."

"We are thrilled to partner with such a respected and influential company in the wine and spirit industry," said Eddie Rivkin, Founder and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards. "Our partnership with One Up/Tian will allow us to further promote the *select winning products." 

"By adding up to 25 (each) award-winning wines and spirits directly from this year's competitions, the Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards affords entries an incredible opportunity not available from any other competition in the world."

For more information, and to enter the 2023 Las Vegas Global Wine & Spirit Awards, please visit the event websites at www.vegaswineawards.com and www.vegasspiritawards.com.

About Tian Beverage Distributor / One Up Wine & Spirits

About Tian Beverage Distributor / One Up Wine & Spirits
One Up Wine & Spirits is the craft beverage and education division of Tian Beverage Distributor. One Up's portfolio is comprised of unique award-winning beverages featuring everything from non-alcoholic beverages, fine wines and distilled spirits. 

Contact Information:
Aaron Diec
Owner One Up Wine & Spirits / Tian Beverage Distributor
info@oneupws.com
702.881.9100

Eddie Rivkin
Founder & CEO
eddie@lvgwsa.com
702.613.5350

