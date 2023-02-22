Submit Release
Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of March 9 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2023 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1-2023 Results Conference Call

Date : Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time : 4:15 PM
Dial-in numbers : 1-416-764-8646 or 1-888-396-8049
Live audio webcast    www.tc.tc/investors 

Conference Recording Playback

Availability dates : March 8 (7:30 PM) to March 22 (11:59 PM)
Access telephone numbers  : 1-416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070  
Access code   : 280214 #

2023 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results

2nd quarter  : Wednesday, June 7, 2023
3rd quarter  : Wednesday, September 6, 2023
4th quarter   : Tuesday, December 12, 2023

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc        


Primary Logo

