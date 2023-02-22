U.S. Event Market Growing At a CAGR of 13.0%, Globally, is Estimated to Rise USD $538.6 Billion by 2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. events market generated $94.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in sponsorship for events and surge in interest among youth in entrepreneurship& business seminars drive the growth of the U.S. events market. However, high operational costs and entry barriers due to presence of existing giant players hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and rise in infrastructural investments create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the perspective of the top-level CXOs, the U.S. events industry is growing at a significant pace, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the coming years. Events are playing a vital role in revenue generation and brand equations for corporates and associations. It has been witnessed that events of the recent years are equally interesting than the past decade, driving shifts in choice and pressurizing event planners and owners. This industry is witnessing the entry of new and independent players who are leveraging technology to gain a competitive advantage in the today’s consolidated environment. However, companies are facing challenges in this industry to manage live inventory for simple and small events. Conversely, the focus of companies is to enhance attendee experience and witness successful completion of an event without any hindrance. Moreover, the hybrid events is likely to gain a major share in the coming years owing to enormously valuable for sponsors because of their increased reach. Also, sponsors may themselves have the opportunity to participate remotely by setting up virtual event booths and giving presentations via video conference.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. events market based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group.

Based on type, the corporate events & seminars segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid events segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on organizer, the entertainment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share of the U.S. events market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on income group, the lower-middle-class segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the upper-class segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the U.S. events market analyzed in the research include Access Destination Services, LLC, BCD Meeting & Events, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Creative Group, Inc., BI Worldwide, ITA Group, Cvent, Inc., The ATPI Group, Maritz Holdings, Inc., and 360 Destination Group.

