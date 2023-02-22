Hookah Tobacco Market : Flavor-infused hookah tobacco has been gaining significant popularity

Hookah Tobacco Market

Increase in consumption of hookah, adoption of innovative product marketing and promotion techniques, & availability of wide range of products drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in consumption of hookah, adoption of innovative product marketing and promotion techniques, and availability of wide range of products drive the growth of the global hookah tobacco market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Owing to closure of bars, cafes, and specialty stores with the lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for hookah tobacco lowered down considerably.

The hookah tobacco market size is expected to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The market for hookah tobacco has migrated from developed countries to developing economies including India, Africa, Indonesia, and Iran. Growing popularity for theme based bar and café, availability of numerous flavors and increasing consumer base are likely to drive the growth of the hookah tobacco market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to closure of bars, cafes, and specialty stores during the lockdown, the demand for hookah tobacco lowered down considerably. As these establishments begin their operations post-lockdown, the demand would grow steadily.

The disruptions in manufacturing activities and the supply chain created impacted the overall revenue of the global market. However, the market is estimated to recover soon.

According to the hookah tobacco market analysis, the market segmented into flavor, distribution channel, age group and region. On the basis of flavor, the market is categorized into fruits, mint, chocolate and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into, bars and cafes, specialty stores, online and others. By age group, market is categorized into, below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years and above 50 years. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

Leading players of the global hookah tobacco market analyzed in the research include Japan Tobacco, Inc., Metco Ltd., Alzawrae Industrial Company, Cloud Tobacco, Inc., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading LLC, Fumari, Inc., Mujeebsons, Al Andalus Flavoured Tobacco & Molasses Co. LLC, Haze Tobacco, LLC, and Social Smoke, Inc.

Key Findings Of The Study

The hookah tobacco market size was valued at $824.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,696.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By flavor, the fruits segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on distribution channel, the online segment was valued at $87.8 million, accounting for 10.6% of the global hookah tobacco market share.

By age group, the above 50 year segment is estimated to witness the significant growth, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

In 2020, the China was the most prominent market in Asia Pacific, and is projected to reach $219.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

