FITGMR is Honored to Announce Another Coaching Season with the United States Military Academy at West Point
FITGMR’s coaching staff will be working with the Army West Point Esports Varsity Valorant and League of Legends teams on in-games strategies and tactics.
It's been an honor to work with the Army West Point Esports teams over the past twoyears, first training their Valorant teams and now adding their League of Legends teams.”WHITEFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FITGMR is honored to announce another coaching season with the United States Military Academy at West Point and its Army West Point Esports division. This year, FITGMR’s coaching staff will be working with the Army West Point Esports Varsity Valorant and League of Legends teams on in-games strategies and tactics. The FITGMR team-coaching approach allows players to learn from and support each other, helps increase accountability among players, and builds trust and cohesion within the team. Skill development also includes critical-thinking, reaction time, problem-solving, coordination, communications, and leadership. "It's been an honor to work with the Army West Point Esports teams over the past two years, first training their Valorant teams and now adding their League of Legends teams. AWPE has become a high performing esports program built on a culture of excellence, respect, and integrity. Samir Bolar, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, FITGMR
— Samir Bolar, COO and Co-Founder, FITGMR, Inc.
Disclaimer: No Federal Endorsement implied
About the US Military Academy at West Point
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant—to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the
U. S. Army. For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu.
About FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and
community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
