Kinnischtzke to serve as staff attorney with Court

Erica M. Kinnischtzke has been hired by the North Dakota Supreme Court as a staff attorney, beginning on Feb. 21, 2023. She replaces Dawn Hinkley, who has taken a position in St. Paul, Minn., after 17 years with the Court.

Ms. Kinnischtzke received a B.A. in communications and political science and a minor in sociology of law, criminal behavior and deviance from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. She earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law and her Master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota College of Business and Public Administration in 2014.

Ms. Kinnischtzke started her legal career as a law clerk for the North Dakota Supreme Court in 2014-2015. After being in private practice, she served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the United States District Court in Bismarck.