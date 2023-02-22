Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,392 in the last 365 days.

Kinnischtzke to serve as staff attorney with Court

Erica M. Kinnischtzke has been hired by the North Dakota Supreme Court as a staff attorney, beginning on Feb. 21, 2023. She replaces Dawn Hinkley, who has taken a position in St. Paul, Minn., after 17 years with the Court. 

Ms. Kinnischtzke received a B.A. in communications and political science and a minor in sociology of law, criminal behavior and deviance from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. She earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law and her Master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota College of Business and Public Administration in 2014.

Ms. Kinnischtzke started her legal career as a law clerk for the North Dakota Supreme Court in 2014-2015. After being in private practice, she served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the United States District Court in Bismarck.

You just read:

Kinnischtzke to serve as staff attorney with Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.