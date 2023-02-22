Organic Pet Food Market Size of US$ 29.2 Billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.8% - Allied Market Research

organic pet food is being driven by rise in advertisements, campaigns to raise pet health awareness, and celebrity endorsements.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Pet Food Market," The organic pet food market size was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17291

Pet food that carries the organic label must adhere to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) requirements and be natural. Animals fed organic pet food benefit from greater general health, less digestive issues, fewer skin allergies and aliments, better quality of life, and other health benefits. The organic pet food market demand is growing globally as a result of evolving family structures and lifestyles that result in smaller pets and more pet ownership globally.

Global production of organic pet food has increased as a result of urbanization, rising incomes in developing nations, and population growth. The number of pets has increased, which has increased pet humanization. As a result, consumers are gravitating toward strong pet food products to reduce hazards to their health. Additionally, it provides producers with lucrative prospects to manufacture nourishing and therapeutic foods for pets' health, allowing them to increase their market organic pet food market share in the organic pet food industry.

The global organic pet food market is classified on the basis of pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. By pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and other pets. Among these, the dogs segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The largest revenue was generated in 2021 as a result of the growing trend of nuclear families and their desire to keep dogs for companionship and protection.

By food type, the organic pet food market is segregated into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. Further, the treats & snacks segment is bifurcated into liquid and solid. The dry food segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Due to its many advantages over other food types, including its ease of storage, lack of need for refrigeration, and competitive pricing, dry food was the food type that generated the greatest revenue.

Procure Complete Report (198 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a47d7110260bfe6f046642acbd1f20ca

By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and others. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The online sales have been increasing steadily over the years. Due to the quick rise in pet humanization, it is now even more common to find information-centric health products like natural, organic, and nutritional food available to consumers on demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive and negative impact on the organic pet food market growth. The supply chain disruption had a negative impact, while the increase in adoption of pets had a positive impact on the organic pet food market.

The market for organic pet food is being propelled by increased pet ownership, the rapid humanization of pets, and the demand for therapeutic diets. Due to the new trend of "pet humanization," there is now more attention being paid to the fitness, weight, and general health of pets. As Italian pet owners believe that these foods are healthier for their animals, the demand for premium and super premium pet food products has increased significantly. As a result, these organic pet food market trends are boosting the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17291

The major players analyzed for global organic pet food industry are Avian Organics, Biopet Australia, Cargill, Diamond Pet Foods, Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc., Harrison’s Bird Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Lily’s Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Pet Food Group, Nestle, Newman’s Own, Oxbow Animal Health, Party Animal, and PetGuard.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By pet type, the dogs segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $8,562.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13,189.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

By food type, the dry food segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,317.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,563.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Depending on sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $6,808.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10,327.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $6,402.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9,549.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Related Reports :

Pet Food Bowl Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-bowl-market

Pet Oral Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-oral-care-market-A06419

Pet Food Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.