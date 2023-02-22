Questex’s Silverlinings Announces Ishwar Parulkar, AWS Telco CTO to Deliver Keynote Address at Cloud Cover Virtual Event March 14-15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- Cloud Cover keynote and opening panel to shed light on the current and future state of cloud infrastructure



NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Silverlinings will present the Cloud Cover Virtual Event March 14-15, 2023. The free virtual event will focus on creating a successful cloud strategy that is flexible, scalable, and redundant as well as tips on how to lower costs and avoid pitfalls. The event is designed for cloud network architects and those tasked with deploying cloud infrastructure within telcos, service providers, and enterprises to help navigate this challenging market. Register here.

A number of cloud industry heavy hitters have signed on to support the event and executives from Uber, Brink’s, and Verizon will also be contributing to the program. Sponsors include Red Hat, Aviatrix, Ciena, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, and Rakuten Symphony.

“On the heels of a successful launch in early January, we are thrilled to see the overwhelming support from key industry players who have validated the need for a community built around cloud infrastructure, serving cloud network architects from enterprises, telcos, and service providers,” said Steve Saunders, Silverlinings Founder.

The Cloud Cover Program includes:

Opening Keynote: Cloud Infrastructure – State of the Art

Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist for the Telecommunications, Amazon Web Services

John Bruno, Director of Engineering, Uber

Mitch Simcoe, Director Solution Marketing, Ciena

Roy Chua, Founder and Principal, AvidThink

Making Sense of Multi-Cloud

Bryan Ashley, VP of Product Management, Aviatrix

Nathan Jones, Senior Cloud Architect, Brink’s

Nadeem Uraizee, Sr. Director if Strategy and Business Planning, Red Hat



Telco Cloud Strategies

Fabio Cerone, Director Telco, Amazon Web Services

Beth Cohen, SDN Network Product Strategy, Verizon Wireless

Mehran Hadipour, VP- Business Development & Tech Alliances, Rakuten Symphony

Jon Mischel, Director of Marketing, Telco Cloud Solutions, Juniper Networks



SASE (Secure Access Service Edge): Critical Capabilities, Key Case Studies

John Isch, Director Digital and Communications Services, Orange Business Services

To participate in the virtual event, register here.

Visit Silverlinings at silverliningsinfo.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the Silverlinings newsletter here.

About Silverlinings

Silverlinings provides analysis and strategy for the 21st Century Cloud Infrastructure Revolution – the single largest communications transformation of all time. Through independent, original reporting Silverlinings helps cloud network architects separate reality from marketing fluff and untangle the complexities of cloud infrastructure. Whether it’s integrating new and old technology, providing security, improving visibility, merging public and private clouds, avoiding cloud lock-in, managing edge networks, and deploying 5G into the cloud, we do the dirty work and sniff out the scoops to bring you the only site where cloud network architects can find a reputable daily source of news, analysis and strategy for cloud infrastructure, and have a laugh at the same time. You won’t want to look away.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Marketing Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com

212 895 8488‬