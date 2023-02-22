SpotOn named Preferred Technology Partner of the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

NCRLA recognizes SpotOn as a leading technology provider to offer solutions to North Carolina restaurateurs and hospitality operators looking to cut costs and carve out new revenue streams with the right technology

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH NC, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, has been recognized as the preferred technology partner by the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA).

Trusted by thousands of restaurants and venues across the United States, SpotOn will provide NCRLA members with critical insights into the latest advances to help North Carolina restaurants, event venues and more grow their businesses. With SpotOn, operators have access to robust software and hardware they need to streamline operations and grow their business, including:

Lightning-fast cloud point-of-sale

Reservation and waitlisting capabilities

Online, in-app, and QR ordering

Labor management tools

Reporting & insights

Marketing tools & loyalty programs

Contactless payments

Two-way texting with customers for reservations, online ordering and more

Third-party delivery

Kitchen display system

In addition, SpotOn offers technology that enables operators to take payments anywhere, reach more customers with digital solutions, and grow revenue while reducing costs.

“With the right technology in place, owners and operators can better satisfy customer demand, enhance customer and employee experience, plus position their enterprise to maximize its revenue potential,” said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Client Experience at SpotOn.

This partnership with SpotOn will allow NCRLA members to stay up to date on the payments, software, and point-of-sale solutions they need to unlock the potential of their business. As a result, business owners of all sizes can use the industry-best POS solution to streamline operations, cut labor costs, and create new revenue streams.

“The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association works tirelessly to help our members find solutions that help them improve their bottom line,” said Lynn Minges, President & CEO of NCRLA. “We are thrilled to begin this partnership, and I know that this team is committed to helping our members to stay ahead of changing consumer demand and industry challenges.”

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local businesses—and the people that run them—to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated management solutions built for the fast-growing enterprise, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work," and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts who make sure it always does—with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. SpotOn has 2,000 employees, including one of the strongest product and technology teams in the combined software & payments industry. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

SpotOn Media Contact:

Megan Palmer

mpalmer@spoton.com

410-262-7349

NCRLA Media Contact:

Christine Mackey

cmackey@ncrla.org

919-747-2205

