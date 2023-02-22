Transmission Mental Health embraces creativity and technology to help clinics engage with adolescents

Choose your guide for your mental health intake. Bryan Krehnbrink, Founder Transmission Mental Health Logo

Adolescents are asking for mental health providers who “have a shared life experience" or "someone who looks like me”, but clinics don't have them. What to do?

There is a huge mismatch here with teens expecting diverse provider choices and desperate parents taking any mental health appointment they can get with any provider that takes their insurance.” — Bryan Krehnbrink