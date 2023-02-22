Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Sees Promising Growth Amid Rising Chronic Conditions | Set to Cross $623.01 Mn

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market share

"Revolutionizing Wound Care: Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Surges with Growth Opportunities."

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $401.0 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $623.01 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. Digital wound measurement devices are primarily used to accurately conduct wound measuring. With the integration of electronic medical record (EMR) software, the devices are utilized to measure a wound three-dimensionally. 3D-enabled digital wound measurement devices measure wound dimensions (area, length, width, and depth) and provide a visible record of those parameters. These devices are used to translate line tracing into actual area measurements and calculate the change in wound area over time.

The rise in the aging population and the incidence of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market, as these populations are more prone to developing chronic wounds that require regular monitoring and management.

The benefits of digital wound measurement devices, such as more accurate and efficient wound assessment and reduced healthcare costs, are also likely to drive demand for these devices. However, the limitations associated with these devices, such as the inability to provide information on wound characteristics like moistness or exudation, may limit their adoption and use.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4578

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬)

The revenue of the global digital wound measurement devices market declined in 2020 due to nationwide lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and increased skin injuries in COVID-19 medical care providers. The ability to practice wound healing under normal conditions is limited during the pandemic, and wound care among the elderly has suffered as routine medical visits, including visits to wound clinics, were drastically reduced as this care was considered "nonessential."

Some hospitals closed their wound centers as they misclassified the service as nonessential or limited visitors and outpatients from entering the hospital premises. All of these factors have had a negative impact on the demand for digital wound measurement devices and their market growth.

However, it is worth noting that as the pandemic subsides, the demand for wound care services is likely to return to normal levels, and the market for digital wound measurement devices is expected to recover. Furthermore, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of remote wound monitoring, and as such, there may be an increased demand for digital wound measurement devices in the future, particularly in the context of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

Moreover, according to data of Tissue Analytics, a wound specific electronic health record software company, there is 40% decrease in wound center visit from 2019 to 2020. Thus, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the digital wound measurement devices industry. Various manufacturers in digital wound measurement device faced issues in supply of their products. For instance, in July 2020, Smith & Nephew announced that it is facing issues in supply of advanced wound care products, owing to the COVID-19, which affected its Q2 revenue in the advanced wound care business segment in 2020.However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021 and show stable growth for digital wound measurement devices in the coming future due to high adoption of tele-health services especially in developed economies due to lockdown and social distancing reasons.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4578

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Arnaz Medical Limited

2. BioVisual Technologies LLC

3. eKare Inc.

4. Kent Imaging Inc.

5. Net Health (Tissue Analytics

6. Perceptive Solutions

7. Smith & Nephew Plc.

8. WoundMatrix

9. WoundRight Technologies

10. WoundVision

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By product type, the market can be divided into contact wound measuring devices and non-contact wound measuring devices. Contact wound measuring devices require direct contact with the wound to measure the size and depth, while non-contact wound measuring devices can measure wounds without touching them. The non-contact wound measuring devices segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to their advantages such as quick and painless measurement and the ability to measure wound depth and volume in addition to wound area.

Based on wound type, the market can be further segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are wounds that do not heal easily and require long-term management. Some of the types of chronic wounds include pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. Acute wounds, on the other hand, are wounds that heal within a short period, typically less than four weeks. Some of the types of acute wounds include burns and trauma and surgical wounds. The chronic wounds segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, which increase the risk of developing chronic wounds.

By end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals and community centers. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing number of patients being treated for chronic and acute wounds. Community centers, however, are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the increasing focus on home healthcare and the growing trend of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b91597575e7cf2d950f2b535907096af

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are digital wound measurement devices, and how do they work?

2. What are the key drivers of the digital wound measurement devices market?

3. What are the challenges faced by the digital wound measurement devices market?

4. How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the digital wound measurement devices market?

5. What are the different types of digital wound measurement devices available in the market?

6. What are the different wound types for which digital wound measurement devices are used?

7. What are the end-users of digital wound measurement devices, and which segment holds the largest share of the market?

8. What are the benefits of digital wound measurement devices