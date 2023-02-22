Family Healthcare Foundation stands ready to assist Medicaid and CHIP renewal for children and families
The Family Healthcare Foundation is ready to help families keep healthcare coverage ahead of Medicaid "unwinding" coming April 2023.HILLSBOROUGH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family Healthcare Foundation, a local nonprofit who works to increase equitable access to high-quality healthcare and reduce health disparities in Tampa, announced today their campaign to help children and families in Tampa renew their Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage, or find other affordable coverage, as the Florida Department of Children and Families resumes eligibility reviews in April 2023.
In March 2020, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) which included a Medicaid continuous enrollment provision. This helped prevent people in the U.S. with Medicaid and CHIP from losing their health coverage during the pandemic, and it also drastically increased the Medicaid enrollment rate compared to before the pandemic. In December 2022, Congress announced an end to the continuous enrollment. Beginning April 1st of this year, states will resume Medicaid disenrollments.
According to some estimates, when states resume these reviews, up to 15 million people nationally could lose their current Medicaid or CHIP coverage through a process called “unwinding,”. Many of those who lose coverage may still be eligible.
“We’re extremely concerned about individuals losing their healthcare coverage, many who are already at high risk for healthcare needs. We want to help as many local individuals and families as we can maintain their healthcare plans, or identify new coverage options, and ensure there are no gaps in coverage”, shares Katie Roders Turner, Executive Director of the Family Healthcare Foundation.
91,342,256 individuals were enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP in the U.S. from reported enrollment data for October 2022, and 4,828,580 of those people are in Florida. "There are a significant number of people who will need help understanding if they are among the thousands of people in Florida at risk of losing healthcare coverage so they can be made aware of the resources available to maintain their Medicaid and CHIP coverage,” shares Scott Darius, Executive Director, Florida Voices for Health.
The Family Healthcare Foundation can assist individuals and families who need Medicaid and CHIP coverage by:
- Explaining the details of the “unwinding” process
- Guiding them through the renewal process and completing their enrollment to avoid gaps in coverage
- Facilitating transitions from Medicaid to other sources of coverage such as the Health Insurance Marketplace, County healthcare plans, or Florida KidCare, a program that offers free, subsidized, or full-pay health insurance for children
- Connecting families that could benefit from other assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits
The Family Healthcare Foundation has a 25 year history of helping children and families enroll into affordable, quality healthcare coverage and is the trusted leader in the Tampa Bay Community, in providing assistance with publicly funded health care programs such as Florida KidCare, the Health Insurance Marketplace, and local county healthcare programs. “It’s amazing how healthcare coverage can quickly become very stressful for people and really impact their day-to-day lives. We’re here to help with that. We want to make the biggest impact we can”, says Maria Jimenez, one of the Spanish-speaking Navigators for Family Healthcare Foundation.
If you live in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk or Pasco Counties in Florida and have questions about your healthcare coverage or need assistance with Medicaid and/or CHIP renewal and want to speak with a Navigator free of charge, call the Family Healthcare Foundation at 813-995-7005 or go to familyhealthcarefdn.org. Navigators are available to assist in English, Spanish, Creole, and Portuguese languages.
Family Healthcare Foundation
The Family Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) designated organization, was established in 1998 to convene local efforts to a match requirement that supported the enrollment of children into the State of Florida’s Children’s Health Insurance Program, Florida KidCare. Today, Family Healthcare Foundation works to increase equitable access to high-quality healthcare and reduce health disparities in Tampa Bay using Navigators to help enroll Tampa Bay residents into healthcare coverage programs, Health Insurance Marketplace, improve healthcare literacy, and mobilize community partners to support collective knowledge. Learn more at familyhealthcarefdn.org or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
