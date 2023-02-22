Office of School Safety Presents at Active Threat Integrated Response Conference

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) is presenting at the annual Active Threat and Integrated Response Conference in Oshkosh, Wis. on February 22, 2023. The conference is designed for law enforcement, dispatch, fire, EMS, medical providers, school officials, private corporate security, attorneys, and anyone who will be part of a response to an active threat. The conference works to enhance attendees’ preparedness, training concepts and integrated response to active threat situations in any location.

“The Office of School Safety provides evidence-based trainings that can help make schools safer,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “OSS has proven to be an invaluable resource as schools work proactively to keep kids safe.”

OSS will offer two presentations, Promoting Recovery Through Response and Mitigating the Psychological Effects of Safety Drills. The Promoting Recovery Through Response session focuses on evidence-based practices to reaffirm safety, promote recovery, and reduce post traumatic trauma symptoms experience by youth and school staff. Participants will examine the potential adverse consequences of interventions and will promote interventions that “do no harm.”

The Mitigating the Psychological Effects of Safety Drills session provides guidance on factors schools must consider when planning for and conducting drills. Unique considerations within the school environment, including protecting both physical and psychological safety will be discussed. OSS often uses the phrase, “no drama, no trauma,” when providing guidance on conducting safety drills in schools.

This is the sixth annual Active Threat and Integrated Response Conference. The conference is held every year to educate on the importance of having an integrated response from the larger community should an active threat occur. The conference is run by a committee including members of DOJ, the Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee, the Wisconsin U.S. Attorney’s Office, UW Oshkosh Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Germantown Police Department, Menomonee Falls Police Department, Oak Creek Police Department, the South Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council, WI School Safety Coordinators Association, Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, and the FBI.

OSS was initially supported by more than $2 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. OSS is currently supported by more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding which will end in December of 2023. DOJ has requested the legislature permanently fund OSS in the next biennial budget.