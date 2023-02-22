Commercial Auto Insurance Market is expected to Reach $307.10 billion By 2030 top segments, value chain

Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Implementation of Technology in the Field of Commercial Auto Insurance

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global commercial auto insurance market generated $128.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $307.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in number of road accidents, stringent government guidelines, and rise in usage of commercial vehicles drive the growth of the global commercial auto insurance market. However, expensive commercial auto insurance policies restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, implementation of technology in the field of commercial auto insurance presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Based on vehicle type, the light goods vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy goods vehicle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on coverage age, the third party liability coverage segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the collision/comprehensive/optional coverage segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global commercial auto insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the commercial auto insurance market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the commercial auto insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global commercial auto insurance market

3.3.Commercial auto claim process

3.4.Range of commercial auto insurance premium paid by small businesses

3.5.Factors contributing to rising claims and loss frequency

3.6.Impact of government regulations on the global commercial auto insurance market

3.7.Market dynamics

3.7.1.Drivers

3.7.1.1.Stringent government guidelines regarding commercial auto insurance

3.7.1.2.Increasing number of road accidents

3.7.1.3.Increased usage of commercial vehicles

3.7.2.Restraint

3.7.2.1.Expensive commercial auto insurance policies

3.7.3.Opportunity

3.7.3.1.Implementation of technology in the field of commercial auto insurance

3.8.COVID-19 impact analysis on commercial auto insurance market

3.8.1.Impact on commercial auto insurance market size

3.8.2.Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.8.3.Framework for market challenges faced by commercial auto insurance providers

3.8.4.Economic impact on commercial auto insurance providers

3.8.5.Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.8.6.Opportunity analysis for commercial auto insurance providers

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Distribution Channel

Brokers & Agents

Direct Response

Banks

Others

By Coverage Type

Third Party Liability Coverage

Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage

By Vehicle Type

Light Goods Vehicle

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Heavy Goods Vehicle

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, INdia, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Allianz, American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Willis Towers Watson, Zurich

