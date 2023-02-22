REVILLA LAUDS VENICE FILM FESTIVAL AWARDEE JOHN ARCILLA

"Muli napatunayan na naman natin na ang talentong Pinoy ay hindi lamang may puwang sa international winning arena... Hindi nga lang makipagsabayan, kundi mangingibabaw", said Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. in his sponsorship of Senate Resolution 490 congratulating Romeo "John" Gonzales Arcilla for winning the coveted Volpi Cup for Best Actors in the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival.

The event is considered the oldest film festival in the world which aims to raise awareness and promote international cinemas in all its forms. Its past awardees include James Stewart, Burt Lancaster, Albert Finney, Marcelo Mastroianni, Jack Lemmon, Liam Neeson, Sean Penn, Gerard Depardieu, Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, Colin Firth, and Willem Dafoe.

"Ang sining at pelikula ay maituturing na kayamanan ng ating bayan. And the talented artists and actors produced by our country may very well be considered as national treasures. John, you give us pride. Ang inyong obra at ang iyong talento ay pruweba na basta Pilipino, tunay na mahusay, tunay na primera klase!", Revilla closed.