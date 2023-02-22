Robin Gets Promise from New LWUA Chief on Restoring Water Supply for Marawi

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Wednesday got a promise from the new head of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) to restore the water supply of Marawi City, more than five years after it was attacked by armed groups.

At the hearing of the Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims Compensation, Padilla asked new LWUA administrator Vicente Homer Revil not to prolong the suffering of those affected by the 2017 Marawi Siege.

"Sana sa pamamagitan mo, kaibigan, mai-shoot na sana natin ang bola (I hope that through you, friend, we can finally score the win)," said Padilla, who likened his dealings with Revil's predecessors to getting the "dribble" or runaround.

Revil replied he is giving his "commitment" to the committee. "As administrator I will put my passion, heart and soul for these projects to be implemented," he said.

He added he will coordinate with other agencies to ensure the early awarding of contracts to parties who will build the water facilities.

Meanwhile, Padilla thanked the Armed Forces of the Philippines anew for liberating Marawi and for helping in its rehabilitation.

He reiterated those who attacked Marawi in 2017 follow not Islam but foreign ideologies.

"Kaya kami nagpapasalamat sa kasundaluhan at tinutulungan ninyo kami, kasama ang LWUA makabangon kami. Habang ako nabubuhay ako nagpapasalamat sa inyo (This is why we thank our soldiers for helping us, together with LWUA. I will always be thankful to you as long as I live)," he said.

Robin, Nakamit ang Pagtiyak ng Bagong Hepe ng LWUA para sa Tubig sa Marawi

Nakamit ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Miyerkules ang pagtiyak ng bagong hepe ng Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) para sa sapat na supply ng tubig sa Marawi City, higit limang taon matapos ito salakayin ng armadong grupo.

Sa pagdinig ng Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims Compensation, nakiusap si Padilla kay bagong LWUA administrator Vicente Homer Revil na huwag nang patagalin ang pagtiis ng mga naapektuhan ng 2017 Marawi Siege.

"Sana sa pamamagitan mo, kaibigan, mai-shoot na sana natin ang bola," ani Padilla, na itinulad sa pag-dribble ng basketball ang kakulangan ng aksyon ng mga nakaraang opisyal ng LWUA.

Tugon ni Revil, ito ang kanyang "commitment" sa kumite. "As administrator I will put my passion, heart and soul for these projects to be implemented," aniya.

Dagdag ni Revil, makikipagugnayan siya sa ibang ahensya para mapabilis ang pagbigay ng kontrata para sa patubig.

Samantala, nagpasalamat muli si Padilla sa Armed Forces of the Philippines sa paglaya sa Marawi, at sa pagtulong sa muling pagbangon nito.

Iginiit din niya na ang mga sumalakay sa Marawi noong 2017 ay hindi Islam kundi dayuhang ideolohiya.

"Kaya kami nagpapasalamat sa kasundaluhan at tinutulungan ninyo kami, kasama ang LWUA makabangon kami. Habang ako nabubuhay ako nagpapasalamat sa inyo," aniya.