PRIB: Senate adopts reso honoring John Arcilla for winning in Venice International Film Festival

Senate adopts reso honoring John Arcilla for winning in Venice International Film Festival

PHILIPPINES, February 22 - Press Release
February 22, 2023

Senate adopts reso honoring John Arcilla for winning in Venice International Film Festival

The Senate adopted a resolution on Tuesday, February 22, 2023 congratulating and commending Filipino actor Romeo "John" Gonzales Arcilla for winning the coveted Volpi Cup for best actor in the 78th Annual Venice International Film Festival.

Senate Resolution 490 was introduced by Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, an actor himself before he entered politics. All senators were made co-authors of the resolution.

In his resolution, Lapid lauded Arcilla's win, calling it a "truly outstanding feat that deserves all the recognition and praise." He said Arcilla is truly one of a select few who won the Volpi Cup which included Brad Pitt, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Joaquin Pheonix, Javier Bardem, Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

He said the success of Arcilla is a testament to the world-class talent, skill and passion of the Filipino, which brings inspiration to aspiring artists and creative individuals in the country.

"Recognizing the achievement of John Arcilla is in accord with the Constitution's acknowledgement of the importance of arts and culture in fostering patriotism and nationalism and in promoting total human liberation and development," Lapid said.

Arcilla portrayed the character of Sisoy Salas in Erik Matti's "On the job: The missing 8," which was included in the 78th Venice International Film Festival held from September 1 to 11 last year. Arcilla bagged the Volpi Cup for best actor out of 92 films from all over the world. He was the first Filipino to win such prestigious recognition.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said Arcilla has not only showcased his acting ability to the world stage but also raised the Filipino flag and brought great pride and honor to the country.

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., another actor turned politician, said the Philippines has once again been catapulted to the world stage with Arcilla's win. He said being recognized by the Venice International Film Festival, considered as the world's oldest film fest, was truly an honor. He extolled Arcilla's acting talent, saying that the Volpi Cup is another Oscar.

Sen. Robin Padilla, also a former actor, said it would be hard to emulate Arcilla's achievement. He urged fellow senators to support the local film industry in light of Arcilla's feat.

