Bắc Giang officials disciplined for wrongdoings

HÀ NỘI — The Party delegation to the Bắc Giang provincial People’s Committee and a number of officials were reprimanded for violations of Party's regulation and lax leadership, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission announced on Wednesday.

The commission convened its 26th meeting in Hà Nội from February 20-21 under the chair of its head Trần Cẩm Tú, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

According to the announcements of the results of the meeting released on Wednesday, the commission concluded that the Party delegation to the Bắc Giang provincial People’s Committee violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations. They also showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership and direction, making it easier for the provincial People's Committee and several organisations and individuals to violate the Party's regulations and State laws in the purchase, management, and use of biological products, chemicals, medical materials and equipment. Their acts posed a high risk of substantial loss of the State budget, causing public concern and damaging the reputation of the local Party Committee and authorities.

It held that the Party delegation to the Bắc Giang provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure, the Party Committees of the provincial Department of Health and Department of Finance for the 2020-2025 tenure; Lê Anh Dương, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee; Phan Thế Tuấn, member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the Party delegation to the provincial People’s Committee and Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee; Từ Quốc Hiệu, member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the Department of Health; and Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, member of the provincial Party Committee and Director of the Department of Finance bear responsibility for these violations.

Therefore, the commission decided to reprimand the Party delegation to the Bắc Giang provincial People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure, the Party Committee of the provincial Department of Finance for the 2020-2025 tenure, Lê Anh Dương, Phan Thế Tuấn, and Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, as a disciplinary measure.

A warning was also given to the Party Committee of the provincial Health Department for the 2020-2025 tenure and its Director Từ Quốc Hiệu.

Also at the meeting, the commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Hà Công Thẻ, former member of the Party Committee of Hoà Bình Province and former Secretary of the Party Committee of the province’s Mai Châu District; Nguyễn Xuân Thanh, member of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh Province and Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment; and Nguyễn Văn Hải, former member of the Party Committee of Bắc Ninh Province, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Finance.

They showed degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, violated the things Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility to set an example; violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws in the management and use of land, and in the performance of assigned responsibilities and tasks, causing very serious consequences, stirring public outrage, adversely affecting the prestige of Party organizations and local authorities.

The commission also considered disciplinary measures against Bùi Hồng Minh, member of the Party delegation to the Ministry of Construction and Deputy Minister of Construction, former member of the standing board of the Party Committee of the Central Enterprises Bloc, former Secretary of the Party Committee, former Chairman of the Members' Council and former General Director of the Việt Nam Cement Industry Corporation; and the standing board of the Party Committee of the Việt Nam Cement Industry Corporation for the 2015-2020 tenure.

The standing boards of the Party Committees of Vĩnh Phúc, Nghệ An, and Bến Tre provinces were urged to fix their shortcomings and report the results to the Inspection Commission. — VNS