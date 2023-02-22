Man in Cần Thơ prosecuted for abuse of freedom, democracy rights

VIETNAM, February 22 -

CẦN THƠ — Police in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on Wednesday decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Lê Minh Thể for “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals" in accordance with Article 331 of the 2015 Criminal Code which was revised and supplemented in 2017.

Thể, 60, resides on Trần Quang Diệu Street in An Thơi Ward of Cần Thơ City. His house was also raided.

Earlier, on March 20, 2019, Thể was sentenced to two years in prison on the same charge.

In July 2020, he finished serving his prison sentence and returned to his hometown until now. While living there, he still often posted and shared articles and photos with illegal contents on his personal Facebook page, leaving them available for share and comment.

The case is being investigated by the local police. — VNS