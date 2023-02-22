Chlorinated Paraffin Market to hit $2.7 Billion by 2031 | Key Players, Type, Application, Region, Forecast 2021-2031

Increase in demand for chlorinated paraffin from several applications such as lubricating additives, plastics, rubber, paints, metal working fluids, & adhesive.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Chlorinated paraffin market is anticipated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, and witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a comprehensive study of dynamic market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1940

Leading players of the global chlorinated paraffin market analyzed in the research include Aditya Birla Chemicals; Altair Chimica S.p.A.; Caffaro Industrie; Dover Chemical Corporation; Handy Chemical Corporation, Inc.; Ineos Chlor; Inovyn; KLJ Group; LEUNA Tenside GmbH, and Química del Cinca.

The report analyzes these key players of the global chlorinated paraffin market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global chlorinated paraffin market based on sensor, end use verticals, and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-paraffin-market/purchase-options

Based on product type, the medium chain segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the long chain segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the metal working fluids segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the lubricating segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global chlorinated paraffin market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate in terms revenue by 2031. Moreover, the region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Any Confusion? Get Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1940

Application

- Lubricating Additives

- Plastics

- Rubber

- Paints

- Metal Working Fluids

- Adhesives

Product Type

- Short Chain

- Medium Chain

- Long Chain

Related Report:

Lubricant Additives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market

Foam Plastics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/foam-plastics-market-A08762

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market-A10357

Paraffin Wax Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraffin-wax-market-A12107

Paraffin Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraffin-oil-market-A17415

Industrial Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-rubber-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.