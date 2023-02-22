MDC offers free firearms training and safety programs in March near Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff at the Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs will offer two free programs during March for newcomers and experienced firearms owners. The shotgun, rifle, and pistol target ranges offer a variety of target shooting opportunities. But MDC staff also teaches classes about firearms, ammunition, and the outdoors. Registration is required for many programs.

A class on casting bullets for rifle and pistol ammunition will be offered from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Many hunters and target shooters like to reload their own ammunition. This class will teach the basics of bullet casting. MDC will provide all materials, equipment, and personal protective gear. The class is open to participants ages 18 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gU.

A Handgun: Basic Pistol class will be offered from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11. This class if for novice or new handgun owners. Instructors will discuss types of handguns, calibers, ammunition, safe handling, and marksmanship. The class will include target shooting on the range. MDC can provide demonstration handguns and ammunition, or participants may bring their own. Participants must be ages 18 or older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gw.

MDC’s Lake City Shooting Range is at 28505 E. Truman Road, east of Independence and near Blue Springs. The target ranges are accessible for those with mobility issues. COVID-19 safety precautions are observed at all programs. For more information about the range, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4k9.